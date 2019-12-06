Group of Pioneer Drive Elders presents check to Bonham Elementary

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A group of elders from Pioneer Drive Baptist Church are keeping an annual tradition going.

In a neighborhood bond that spans 65 years, the “Primetimers,” a local group of elders from Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, donate money every year to Bonham Elementary as a Christmas gift.

In the past 65 years, the group has donated a collective $84,000.

The church was opened a year after Bonham was built, and an instant collaboration began.

“We live life together, we shop together, we go to the show together, we go to ball games together, so we just live life together,” says Jeff Ried, Primetimers. “We’re glad to have them as neighbors across the street and to have enjoyed 65 years together.”

It’s a bond Ried say’s can’t be broken.