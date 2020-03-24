Gun and ammo sales increase in Abilene surrounding COVID-19 concerns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — As people continue to stockpile items, many are adding guns and ammo to their lists.

“People are basically coming in and getting things that may not be on the shelves next week,” says Levi Wolfe, the manager at B&B Guns and Ammo.

Wolfe says the most common guns and ammo are flying off the shelves first.

“Everybody has a 9mm, so everybody comes in, grabs a few boxes, or they’re getting a 1,000 rounds to get you ready to use your gun,” says Wolfe.

Employees also say they are seeing a change in customer base, people are buying guns that have never bought them before.

“You never know what’s going to happen. I hope to God that it doesn’t get out of control,” says Roberto Rodriguez, a customer at B&B Ammo and Guns.

Rodriguez says he’s been looking for ammo.

“I’ve been to about four or five different places here in town. I was able to come over here and they definitely had what I needed, so I feel more at peace,” says Rodriguez.

We’ve also made calls to Academy, the Caroline Colt Company and JM4.

Those stores say they are stocked for now, but, they are seeing a spike in sales leading to a nationwide shortage.