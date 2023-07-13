ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Tuesday and Wednesday, locals will be able to help save lives by replenishing the blood supply at Hendrick Regional Blood Center through the annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive. The clinical supervisor of the blood center is encouraging others to donate by sharing his story of not knowing how important the drive is until he was the one in need of blood.

Although Tex Waller spends most of his time sorting blood from donors, when he is not at work, he is often the one in the chair donating.

“I’ve been an avid blood donor,” said Waller.

He has given blood for years, yet still remembers the first time like it was yesterday.

“It was actually just my father, my stepmother, and me. We decided to go to her place of work one time when they were having a blood drive. And we all started to pitch in and donate that day,” Wallers recalled.

While he realized this was a good deed, his entire perspective changed when he had an ulcer rupture one year later and needed six units of blood. Waller shared that it would typically take someone a full year to donate the amount he had to use up in one day. Since that moment, Wallers decided he would donate whenever possible.

“Being also a negative blood type, it’s a little bit harder to get those to come in. And so, since I am negative now that I am able to donate again, I tried to do it as much as possible knowing someone else out there might be in that same position that was,” Waller explained.

He began working for the blood center four years after he first donated and helps with the Guns and Hoses Blood Drive every year. Even though his time at the center is coming to an end because he bought a food truck, the Toasted Traveler, Waller said he will still consistently donate blood, and now, he is encouraging others to do the same.

“You get to relax in the chair and donate for 15-20 minutes, and then you go about your day knowing that you potentially saved someone’s life,” Waller expressed.

The 12th annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive will be July 18 through July 19, and you can learn more about donating here.