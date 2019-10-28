Guns, drugs and ammo seized at Presidio port

PRESIDIO, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized guns, ammo and drugs in three separate instances last week at the Presidio Port of Entry.

Officials say the first seizure occurred on Oct. 24 when officers encountered a Ford Expedition, driven by a 20-year-old U.S. citizen.

While searching the vehicle, CBP officers reportedly located more than 6,000 rounds of ammo hidden in the rear quarter panels and underneath the seats, according to a release.

The second seizure took place on Oct. 25 when officers encountered a Chevrolet Wagon Sport that was selected for inspection. During the inspection, officers reportedly located an undeclared handgun and ammo that was hidden in the rear quarter panel.

The final seizure took place on Oct. 26 a 45-year-old Mexican citizen applied for entry at the Presidio port. Officials say a K9 alerted to the man’s vehicle and officers later discovered 145 pounds of marijuana hidden in the bed of the truck.

Two of the drivers have since been turned over to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.