Guns & Hoses Blood Drive taking place in Abilene today

The 9th annual Guns & Hoses Blood Drive is taking place Wednesday morning as the supply reach an alarming low at Abilene’s only blood bank.

Join KTAB and KRBC at our studio at 4510 S 14th Street or Hendrick Regional Blood Center at 1150 North 18th Street from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to make a life-saving donation.

Participants get to choose between counting their donation toward either the Abilene Police Department (guns) or the Abilene Fire Department (hoses).

The Guns & Hoses Blood Drive is held annually to honor the life of fallen Abilene Police Officer Rodney Holder, who was killed in a line-of-duty crash in 2010.