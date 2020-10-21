H-E-B awarding $500 to all partners for ‘hard work and exceptional service’

SAN ANTONIO (KVEO) – H-E-B partners will see an extra $500 headed their way from the company.

In a release, H-E-B announced that all 120,000 of its full-time and part-time partners will receive $500 as a “Texas-sized thank you” for their “hard work and exceptional service.”

According to the release, H-E-B continues to make strides in employee investment. The company states that in 2020, H-E-B made the largest investment in pay in the 115-year history of the organization.

“At H-E-B, our success starts with our people. In the face of many challenges this year, our Partners have confronted each obstacle with grace, compassion, strength, and resilience,” said Craig Boyan, H-E-B President.

H-E-B notes that it will continue to serve Texans with open arms and a smile.