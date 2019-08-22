H-E-B issues voluntary recall of strawberry ‘Creamy Creations’ ice cream

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas grocery giant H-E-B is issuing a voluntary recall for half-gallon strawberry “Creamy Creations” that has been distributed to numerous stores across the Lone Star State.

According to a press release from the company, inspectors discovered metal from processing equipment in the ice cream. So far there have not been any injuries reported.

Any customers who purchased the strawberry flavor of “Creamy Creations” can return the product to their local H-E-B store for a full refund. Any questions or concerns about the refund can be directed to the H-E-B customer service line at 1-855-432-443.

A full list of the impacted stores can be found at the H-E-B newsroom website here.