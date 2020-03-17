1  of  43
H-E-B to donate $3 million for coronavirus support

by: Billy Gates

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B is donating $3 million to support local organizations during the COVID-19 outbreak, the grocery chain announced Monday.

“During these trying times, H-E-B is here for Texas,” said Winell Herron, vice president of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. “Now, more than ever, H-E-B is keeping with our Spirit of Giving and Helping Here philosophies to do everything we can to support our fellow Texans.”

With this gift, H-E-B’s partnership with local nonprofits will provide relief to some of our most vulnerable neighbors: seniors, children and low-income families, they said.

H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program will donate $1.2 million to support 18 food banks throughout Texas, and they’ll deliver 15 truckloads of food and household supplies to food banks.

The chain will also donate $500,000 to assist organizations dedicated to mobilized home feeding services for seniors and low-income families, like Meals on Wheels as an example.

A total of $300,000 will go toward the Texas Biomedical Research Institute for coronavirus research, and another $1 million will go toward H-E-B’s nonprofit partners,

