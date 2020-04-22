H-E-B to extend hours of operation for stores in Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – H-E-B will expand its temporary hours of operation at stores across Texas.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, starting on Monday, April 27 , H-E-B stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. until further notice.

“With an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want at our everyday low prices.” said the store.

“Along with our new hours, we continue to ease product limits on many items and customers will start to notice many popular departments reopen, such as our bakery, deli and floral departments.”

The supermarket chain added that the most of their pharmacy locations will be changing hours temporarily. Starting Monday, March 16, most H-E-B Pharmacies will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.