H-E-B’s Annual Feast of Sharing happening next Wednesday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A store in Abilene will be feeding plenty of Key City residents next week.

H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing takes place next Wednesday, Dec. 10 at the Convention Center from 4-8 p.m.

They will be serving ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and of course, some apple pie.

The event is open to the public and also includes live music entertainment, family-friendly activities, and a visit from Santa.

Organizers are expecting nearly 6,000 people to attend.

