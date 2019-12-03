ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A store in Abilene will be feeding plenty of Key City residents next week.
H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing takes place next Wednesday, Dec. 10 at the Convention Center from 4-8 p.m.
They will be serving ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, and of course, some apple pie.
The event is open to the public and also includes live music entertainment, family-friendly activities, and a visit from Santa.
Organizers are expecting nearly 6,000 people to attend.
- Bearcats not worried about being best ever at Hawley
- AISD teacher put on leave after being ID’d as part of cyber crimes investigation
- Livid lawmakers confront high-ranking military officials over poor housing conditions for service members
- H-E-B’s Annual Feast of Sharing happening next Wednesday
- Constitutional expert from Clinton impeachment weighs in on Trump