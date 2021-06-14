Hailey Dunn’s mother says she’s ‘so elated and so relieved’ arrest was made in daughter’s murder

AUSTIN (KTAB/KRBC) — The mother of Hailey Dunn says she’s “so elated and so relieved” that an arrest has been made in her daughter’s murder.

Billie Dunn, Hailey’s mother, says law enforcement didn’t contact her to tell her about the arrest, and that she was alerted to it by the BigCountryHomepage.com app push alert.

“First and foremost, I’m so elated and I’m so relieved that it’s finally happened,” Dunn told BigCountryHomepage.com in an exclusive phone interview late Monday afternoon.

Dunn says she’s been praying for this since the day Hailey was found in March 2013.

“Every day, every night since we’ve gotten her back, that’s been our big task, that’s what we’ve wanted to see,” she said.

Although she was surprised to hear the news from another source besides law enforcement, Dunn says Adkins being the one arrested was not a surprise to her.

“I’m not really shocked at the news that it was Shawn,” Dunn said. “Of course you would’ve hoped it wasn’t him because I stayed with him after she left, after Hailey went missing, but I’m not surprised, and I thank God that that person has been apprehended and is going to pay for what he did here on Earth.”

“He’s been free to do whatever he wants, and my family has suffered without Hailey,” she continued. “Hailey has missed out on graduation, on driving, on going to college, a career. I’ve missed out on so much.”

Dunn said she’s had dreams where Hailey comes home and she is still 13, and that when she heard the news, the first thing she wanted to do was go to Hailey’s grave.

“I just want to run to the cemetery and sit with my baby,” Dunn said.

To hear the full interview, watch the attached video.