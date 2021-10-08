Halloween, faith-based paintball hunt serving multiple thrills and personal relief in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you’re looking for a night of spooky, family fun, we may just have the answer.

Rise Church of Abilene has come up with a unique way for people to enjoy paint-guns, screams, and personal relief during the month of October.

Imagine boarding a wagon locked and loaded, on a mission to search and destroy all types of “demons”.

“When you get on the battlewagon and hear demon hunter expo, you’re part of the story,” said Executive Pastor of Rise Church, Todd Meek.

Signs that may mirror personal battles are placed all throughout the trail, where participants are given the chance to shoot them down. Signs with words such as anxiety, lust, depression, alcoholism, addiction, and more.

“When it had the titles of alcohol, it felt good because it was kind of like you were shooting something that was actually like people have to go through. Like anxiety and stress and actually shooting them so it’s kind of was like a relief,” said one attendant.

Even teaching valuable lessons while having fun, such as traveling back in time to stories from the Bible, such as the “Tower of Babel, and The Ark of the Covenant”.

Pastor Meek says the expo is the only faith-based paintball hunt in Texas, where people of all ages are welcome to come and face their demons then eliminate them.

After a successful first year in 2020, Pastor Meek was inspired to host another.

“It’s an honor and it’s an actual privilege to even be a part of this. It’s just really, really neat,” said Pastor Meek.

Whether you want to blow off some steam, have spooky fun with the family, or learn a lesson or two from the Bible, Pastor Meek says the expo is the place to be.

“This is more than just paintball, this is more than just having fun and getting scared. It meant something to some people that had to release some stuff,” said Pastor Meek.

The expo is donating a majority of proceeds to the Rise Discipleship men’s home, right here in Abilene.

The demon hunter expo is happening all October long on weekends. For dates, times and tickets click here.