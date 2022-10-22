Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As Halloween approaches, so do family friendly trunk-or-treat events. Here is a list of events in or near Abilene for 2022:

St. Francis of Assisi Religious Education:

Wednesday, October 26 from 6:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Saint Francis Catholic Church (826 Cottonwood Street).

Pioneer Baptist:

Wednesday, October 26 from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. at 701 South Pioneer Drive.

Southern Hills Church of Christ:

Wednesday, October 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 3666 Buffalo Gap Road.

Abilene Police Department Trunk-r-Treat:

Thursday, October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 4565 South First Street.

Lee Orthodontal:

Thursday, October 27 at 6:00 p.m. at 3002 South Clack Street.

Coronado Nursing and Rehab:

Thursday, October 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1751 North 8th Street.

Pediatric Associates:

Friday, October 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Vera West Parking Lot

Silver Springs Nursing & Rehab:

Saturday, October 29 from noon to 2:00 p.m. at 1690 North Treadaway Blvd.

Abilene Parks and Recreation Fall Festival:

Saturday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at GV Daniels Recreation Center (541 North 8th Street).

Stamford Chamber of Commerce Fall Festival:

Saturday, October 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Stamford Square.

Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene:

Saturday, October 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 2218 South 14th Street.

Aldersgate Abilene:

Saturday, October 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 1741 Sayles Blvd.

Drug Emporium Trunk-or-Treat:

Saturday, October 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 2550 Barrow Street.

Express ER Abilene:

Saturday, October 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 4157 Buffalo Gap Road.

Wylie Baptist:

Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 6097 Buffalo Gap Road.

GV Daniels:

Saturday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 541 North 8th Street.

Abilene Lodge 559:

Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 1265 North 2nd Street.

El Sombrero Food Truck:

Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 720 Avenue East Hawley.

Spanky P’s Tavern:

Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 2442 South 7th Street.

Hillcrest Church:

Sunday, October 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 650 East Ambler Avenue.

ShowCones & Coffee Abilene:

Sunday, October 30 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 3375 Ambler Avenue.

Abilene Cowboys:

Sunday, October 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at Sears Park Splash Pad.

Abilene Car Community:

Sunday, October 30 at 6:00 p.m at Sears Park.

Taylor County First Responders:

Sunday, October 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at Old Settlers Reunion Ground on Buffalo Gap Street.

Fountain Gate Fellowship:

Sunday, October 30 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at 909 North Willis Street.

UCC Abilene:

Sunday, October 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at 5382 Texas Avenue.

Lytle South Baptist Church:

Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1125 East Industrial Blvd.

New Life Bible Ministries:

Monday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at New Life Bible Ministries at 17th Street and Hickory Street in Colorado City.

Abilene Fire Stations:

Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at all stations.