ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As Halloween approaches, so do family friendly trunk-or-treat events. Here is a list of events in or near Abilene for 2022:
St. Francis of Assisi Religious Education:
Wednesday, October 26 from 6:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Saint Francis Catholic Church (826 Cottonwood Street).
Pioneer Baptist:
Wednesday, October 26 from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. at 701 South Pioneer Drive.
Southern Hills Church of Christ:
Wednesday, October 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 3666 Buffalo Gap Road.
Abilene Police Department Trunk-r-Treat:
Thursday, October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 4565 South First Street.
Lee Orthodontal:
Thursday, October 27 at 6:00 p.m. at 3002 South Clack Street.
Coronado Nursing and Rehab:
Thursday, October 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1751 North 8th Street.
Pediatric Associates:
Friday, October 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Vera West Parking Lot
Silver Springs Nursing & Rehab:
Saturday, October 29 from noon to 2:00 p.m. at 1690 North Treadaway Blvd.
Abilene Parks and Recreation Fall Festival:
Saturday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at GV Daniels Recreation Center (541 North 8th Street).
Stamford Chamber of Commerce Fall Festival:
Saturday, October 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Stamford Square.
Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene:
Saturday, October 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 2218 South 14th Street.
Aldersgate Abilene:
Saturday, October 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 1741 Sayles Blvd.
Drug Emporium Trunk-or-Treat:
Saturday, October 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 2550 Barrow Street.
Express ER Abilene:
Saturday, October 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 4157 Buffalo Gap Road.
Wylie Baptist:
Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 6097 Buffalo Gap Road.
GV Daniels:
Saturday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 541 North 8th Street.
Abilene Lodge 559:
Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 1265 North 2nd Street.
El Sombrero Food Truck:
Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 720 Avenue East Hawley.
Spanky P’s Tavern:
Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 2442 South 7th Street.
Hillcrest Church:
Sunday, October 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 650 East Ambler Avenue.
ShowCones & Coffee Abilene:
Sunday, October 30 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 3375 Ambler Avenue.
Abilene Cowboys:
Sunday, October 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at Sears Park Splash Pad.
Abilene Car Community:
Sunday, October 30 at 6:00 p.m at Sears Park.
Taylor County First Responders:
Sunday, October 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at Old Settlers Reunion Ground on Buffalo Gap Street.
Fountain Gate Fellowship:
Sunday, October 30 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at 909 North Willis Street.
UCC Abilene:
Sunday, October 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at 5382 Texas Avenue.
Lytle South Baptist Church:
Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1125 East Industrial Blvd.
New Life Bible Ministries:
Monday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at New Life Bible Ministries at 17th Street and Hickory Street in Colorado City.
Abilene Fire Stations:
Monday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at all stations.