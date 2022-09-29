Editor’s note: If you know of a haunted house that you want included in this article, click here to email the details.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As October approaches, so do pumpkin patches, hay rides and haunted houses. Here are some haunted houses scheduled this October:

Haunted House at Play Faire Park

Visitors can explore a Dragons Lair themed haunted house from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. Tickets are $10 a tour, with miniature golf included. Play Faire park is located at 2300 North 2nd Street. Find Play Faire Parks Facebook event for more information.

Brown County Museum of History Haunted Jail

Visitors can explore a haunted jail themed house October 29 (7:00 p.m. to midnight) and October 31 (7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.).

Located at 209 N Broadway Street in Brownwood, tickets are $10 per person or $15 for a fast past (skip the line, only available online). Children younger than 12 must be with an adult and tickets and more information can be found on Brown County Museum’s website.

House of Horrors Abilene

Visitors can explore this 5000 square feet haunted house in Baird September 4 through November 6.

Located at 120 West 3rd Street, tickets are $15 for ages 12 and older, $10 for ages 6-11, and free for kids five years and younger. Find House of Horrors Facebook page for a full schedule and more information.

MUNSter Haunted House

Visitors can tour this house ‘where nightmares turn into reality’ from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. October 28 through 31. Tickets are $6.00 for adults and $3.00 for children, and all proceeds will be donated to the ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) Association.

This house is located at 1049 Veterans Drive. To learn more, go to the MUNSter House Facebook page.

13 Vultures Haunted Estate

Visitors can explore a haunted house, woods, graveyard and butcher shop themed house every Saturday and the last Friday in October. Admission is $15 per person (cash only) and the house is open from 7:30 p.m. to Midnight.

Located at 3516 Interstate 20 West in Baird. You can find 13 Vultures Haunted Estate on Facebook for more information.

Haunted Abilene Swenson House

Visitors can explore this Alice in ‘Swenson’ Wonderland themed house 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. October 28 and October 29.

General tickets are $15 each and include the haunted house and trolley ride (can also be purchased separately).

Located at 1726 Swenson Street, this event also has outdoor haunts and a family-friendly haunted house. Find tickets and more information online on Haunted Abilene’s webpage.

12th Armored Division Haunted House

Visitors can explore this haunted house and carnival game combo from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. on October 21, 22, 28 and 29.

Located at 1289 North 2nd Street in Abilene, tickets are $15 for adults (student discounts available). Find this events webpage for more information.

Forgotten Forest at Denton Valley Farm – Visitors can explore a forgotten forest themed walking trail. The daytime (no scare) is on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the nighttime scares are on Friday and Saturday after dark.

The daytime is $6 per person and the nighttime is $15 each. It is located at 8750 County Road 224 in Clyde and more information can be found on the Denton Vally Farms Facebook page.