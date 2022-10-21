ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Although still warm out, the changing of seasons can already be felt through dropped temperatures, more wind and sporadic rains – along with pumpkin spiced drinks and treats at your favorite stores and, of course, the West Texas Fair & Rodeo. Fall officially begins Thursday, September 22. To mark the fun fall season, there are already lots to do in town! Check out this list of events throughout September and October:
Editor’s Note: If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv – also include a link to more information if possible.
September events
Friday, September 9
TRACTOR PULL – West Texas Fair & Rodeo
West Texas Fair & Rodeo – 1801 East South 11th Street
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 10
West Texas Fair & Rodeo ‘PARADE’
Downtown Abilene – 104 Pine Street
Beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Matera Gardens Fall Vendor Market
Matera Gardens – 101 Oak Street
11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
TRACTOR PULL – West Texas Fair & Rodeo
West Texas Fair & Rodeo – 1801 East South 11th Street
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 11
9/11 Stair Climb Challenge!
Crunch Fitness – 4709 South 14th Street
8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Monday, September 12
AUDITIONS!!! Stephen King’s Misery
Abilene Community Theater (ACT) – 809 Barrow Street
7:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 13
AUDITIONS!!! Stephen King’s Misery
Abilene Community Theater (ACT) – 809 Barrow Street
7:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Thursday, September 15
Latin Dance Night
Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
7:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Friday, September 16
Movie in the Park: Grease Sing-A-Long!
The Festival Gardens – East South 11th Street & Loop 322
Beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 17
Last day of West Texas Fair & Rodeo
Taylor County Expo Center –
8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Socktoberfest 5k/1 Mile Beer Run brought to you by THE PERFORMANCE LAB
Sockdolager Brewing Company – 833 South 1st Street
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Fall Fashion Affair
Eighteen78 Boutique – 401-A Pine Street
11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
GRAND OPENING – Peacock Patio Bar
Peacock Patio Bar – 536 Hickory Street
11:00 a.m. to midnight
Thursday, September 22
Thursday Night at the Farm
Grapevine Farms – 2826 West Lake Road
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Friday, September 23
Fall Opening Day 2022
Denton Valley Farms – 8750 CR 224 (Clyde)
Beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Movie in the Park Date Night
Hosted by: Abilene Party Makers and Inflatables
10 spots available, $100 per couple
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
It’s Only a Play
Paramount Abilene – 352 Cypress Street
7:30 to 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 24
Harry Potter Candle Making Workshop
Abilene Candle Company – 806 C South 2nd Street
11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Abilene Beer Summit
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
2:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Abilene Pride
The Festival Gardens – East South 11th Street & Loop 322
2:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Official After Party – Abilene Beer Summit 2022
Sockdolager Brewing Company – 833 South 1st Street
6:00 to 11:45 p.m.
It’s Only a Play
Paramount Abilene – 352 Cypress Street
7:30 to 10:00 p.m.
Thursday, September 29
EXTREME Pumpkin Carving at the NCCIL
National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) – 102 Cedar Street
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Thursday Night at the Farm
Grapevine Farms – 2826 West Lake Road
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Friday, September 30
Night Hike
Lake Brownwood State Park – 200 Park Road 15
7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Hocus Pocus 2 Watch Party
SUP Abilene – 9 Cherokee Circle
Beginning at 7:30 p.m.
October events
Saturday, October 1
SHACK OKTOBERFEST/7th ANNIVERSARY PARTY
Jay’s BBQ Shack – 602 South 11th Street
11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Hocus Pocus Candle Making Event
Abilene Candle Co. – 806c South 2nd Street
11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Retro Flix: “Tremors”
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
2:30 to 4:10 p.m.
Opening night
House of Horrors – 120 West 3rd Street, Baird
7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
Tuesday, October 4
St. John’s Blessing of the Animals
St. John’s Episcopal School – 1600 Sherman Drive
Beginning at 8:10 a.m.
Wednesday, October 5
Pop-up Pumpkin Patch at Future Fortune & Co. General Store
Future site of Fortune & Co. General Store – 421 Spring Creek Road
5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Friday, October 7
Super Storytime: All About Pumpkins (Families)
Abilene Public Library, Main Branch – 202 Cedar Street
11:00 to 11:45 a.m.
Blankets & Bottles
SoDA Warehouse – 806 South 2nd Street
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
FALL FAIRE
The People’s Plaza – 1290 South Willis Street
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 8
Business Mercado
Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street
9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 9
Ready Set Glow 5k
The Well – 137 Mesquite Street
7:30 to 9:00 p.m.
Monday, October 10
Night of Remembrance
Pregnancy Resources of Abilene – 2110 North Willis Street
Beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 11
Hispanic Heritage Month Community Open House
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at Abilene – 1674 Pine Street
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Fall Concert
Paramount Abilene – 352 Cypress Street
Beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, October 13
ACU Homecoming 2022
Abilene Christian University – 1600 Campus Court
3:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday
HSU Homecoming
Hardin-Simmons University – 2200 Hickory Street
Beginning at 5:00 p.m.
A Magical Halloween Downtown Abilene Art Walk
Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street
5:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Friday, October 14
WE HAVE THE MUMS IF YOU HAVE THE PUMPKINS
Kountry Greenhouse – 3183 Curry Lane
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Super Storytime: Spooky Season (Families)
Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
11:00 to 11:45 a.m.
ACU Homecoming 2022
Abilene Christian University – 1600 Campus Court
3:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday
HSU Homecoming
Hardin-Simmons University – 2200 Hickory Street
5:00 to 10:30 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 15
HSU Homecoming
Hardin-Simmons University – 2200 Hickory Street
Beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Mockingbird Movies: “The Ghost & Mr. Chicken” (All Ages)
Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch – 1326 North Mockingbird Lane
10:00 to 11:30 a.m.
Boo at the Zoo – Day 1
Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Team Fall VS Team Halloween Candle Work Shop
Abilene Candle Co. – 806 c South 2nd Street
1:00 to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday Matinee: “Hocus Pocus” (All Ages)
Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
2:30 to 4:00 p.m.
Retro Flix: “Poltergeist” (Ages 13+)
Abilene Public Library, Main Branch – 202 Cedar Street
2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
ACU Homecoming 2022
Abilene Christian University – 1600 Campus Court
3:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday
5th Annual Cornhole Tournament
Big Country Home Builders Association – 4398 Crawford Drive
3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Halloween Costume Party
Homer’s Bar and Music Venue – 4201 North 1st Street
9:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Sunday, October 16
HSU Homecoming
Hardin-Simmons University – 2200 Hickory Street
9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
WE HAVE THE MUMS IF YOU HAVE THE PUMPKINS
Kountry Greenhouse – 3183 Curry Lane
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Stephanie Nadolny (voice actor for Dragon Ball & more) Meet & Greet
Retro World Arcade – 1109 Pine Street
1:00 to 6:00 p.m.
ACU Homecoming 2022
Abilene Christian University – 1600 Campus Court
3:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday
Thursday, October 20
Family Fun: Pumpkins! (Families)
Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
6:30 to 7:15 p.m.
The Banishing — Murder Mystery Party
KAO Lounge – 137B Oak Street
Beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Haunted House
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
8:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Friday, October 21
McMurry Homecoming
McMurry University – 1400 Sayles Boulevard
9:00 a.m. Friday to 7:00 p.m. Saturday
Abilene Fall Festival
Alliance Auto Auction – 6657 US Highway 80 West
9:30 a.m. to noon
Creepy Poems & Short Stories (Teens Only)
Abilene Public Library, Main Branch – 202 Cedar Street
4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
12th Armored Division Haunted House
12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – 1289 North 2nd Street
8:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Haunted House
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
8:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 22
McMurry Homecoming
McMurry University – 1400 Sayles Boulevard
9:00 a.m. Friday to 7:00 p.m. Saturday
Abilene Goddess Festival
Rose Park – 2601 South 7th Street
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Boo at the Zoo – Day 2
Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
South STEAM: Boo Bubbles (Youth, All Ages)
Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Fall-themed Girls Night
Rose Recreation Center – 2601 South 7th Street
6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Boo Bash at the Swenson House
Swenson House – 1726 Swenson Street
7:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
12th Armored Division Haunted House
12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – 1289 North 2nd Street
8:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Haunted House
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
8:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
11:00 p.m. Saturday to 1:00 a.m. Sunday
Sunday, October 23
Sunday, Fun Day! Pumpkin Decorating (All Ages)
Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Monday, October 24
Pumpkin Decorating Contest (All Ages)
Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
All Day
Slightly Spooky Storytime (Families)
Abilene Public Library, Main Branch – 202 Cedar Street
4:30 to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 25
Pumpkin Decorating Contest (All Ages)
Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
All Day
Teen Crafternoon: Ugly Monsters (Teens Only)
Abilene Public Library, Main Branch – 202 Cedar Street
4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Movie & Escape Room Challenge: Killer 80’s (Ages 13+)
Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch – 1326 North Mockingbird Lane
6:00 to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 26
Pumpkin Decorating Contest (All Ages)
Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
All Day
Thursday, October 27
Pumpkin Decorating Contest (All Ages)
Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
All Day
Costume Buddy Day
Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene – 2218 South 14th Street
11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos (Youth, All Ages)
Abilene Public Library, Main Branch – 202 Cedar Street
5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Trunk-r-Treat
Abilene Police Department – 4565 South 1st Street
Beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Haunted House
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
8:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Friday, October 28
Pumpkin Decorating Contest (All Ages)
Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
All Day
Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice coffee event
Coffee catered by Espressoak
Silver Spring Health & Rehabilitation – 1690 North Treadaway Boulevard
6:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Costume Parent’s Night Out
Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene – 2218 South 14th Street
6:00 to 10:00 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
12th Armored Division Haunted House
12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – 1289 North 2nd Street
8:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Haunted House
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
8:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 29
Pumpkin Decorating Contest (All Ages)
Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
All Day
Boo at the Zoo – Day 3
Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Fall Fest
The Center for Transformational Development – 300 North Judge Ely Boulevard
11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Silver Spring Health & Rehabilitation – 1690 North Treadaway Boulevard
12:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Trunk or Treat for Children with Disabilities
Aldersgate Abilene – South 18th Street & Sayles Boulevard
4:30 to 5:00 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Aldersgate Abilene – South 18th Street & Sayles Boulevard
5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene – 2218 South 14th Street
5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Retro world Arcade’s Nightmare on Pine Street
Retro world Arcade – 1109 Pine Street
5:00 to 11:00 p.m.
3rd Annual Exceptional Families Trunk or Treat
Avenue E parking lot – Between East North 14th & 16th Streets
5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Fall Festival
GV Daniels Rec Center – 541 North 8th Street
6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Fright Night @ The Zone
The Zone Bar – 3112 South 27th Street
Beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Terrell-Bulls Cemetery & Nightmare Express
117 & 118 Spur Trail
7:30 to 10:00 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
12th Armored Division Haunted House
12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – 1289 North 2nd Street
8:00 to 11:00 p.m.
Heavy Halloween
Homer’s Bar and Music Venue – 4201 North 1st Street
Beginning at 8:00 p.m.
Haunted House
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
8:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 30
Boo at the Zoo – Day 4
Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane
10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Terrell-Bulls Cemetery & Nightmare Express
117 & 118 Spur Trail
7:30 to 10:00 p.m.
Zombie hunt
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Haunted House
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
8:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Monday, October 31
Teen Night: The Ring: “Samara’s Return” (Teens Only)
Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch – 1326 North Mockingbird Lane
6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Haunted House
Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street
8:30 to 11:00 p.m.
November events
Tuesday, November 1
Dia De Los Muertos
North’s Funeral Home – 242 Orange Street
6:30 to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 19
Big Country Pumpkin Chase Marathon
Johnson Park at Lake Fort Phantom – 273 Johnson Road
Register in-person at 7:00 a.m.
Race begins at 8:00 a.m.
