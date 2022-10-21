ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Although still warm out, the changing of seasons can already be felt through dropped temperatures, more wind and sporadic rains – along with pumpkin spiced drinks and treats at your favorite stores and, of course, the West Texas Fair & Rodeo. Fall officially begins Thursday, September 22. To mark the fun fall season, there are already lots to do in town! Check out this list of events throughout September and October:

September events

Friday, September 9

TRACTOR PULL – West Texas Fair & Rodeo

West Texas Fair & Rodeo – 1801 East South 11th Street

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 10

West Texas Fair & Rodeo ‘PARADE’

Downtown Abilene – 104 Pine Street

Beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Matera Gardens Fall Vendor Market

Matera Gardens – 101 Oak Street

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

TRACTOR PULL – West Texas Fair & Rodeo

West Texas Fair & Rodeo – 1801 East South 11th Street

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 11

9/11 Stair Climb Challenge!

Crunch Fitness – 4709 South 14th Street

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Monday, September 12

AUDITIONS!!! Stephen King’s Misery

Abilene Community Theater (ACT) – 809 Barrow Street

7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 13

AUDITIONS!!! Stephen King’s Misery

Abilene Community Theater (ACT) – 809 Barrow Street

7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 15

Latin Dance Night

Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Friday, September 16

Movie in the Park: Grease Sing-A-Long!

The Festival Gardens – East South 11th Street & Loop 322

Beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 17

Last day of West Texas Fair & Rodeo

Taylor County Expo Center –

8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Socktoberfest 5k/1 Mile Beer Run brought to you by THE PERFORMANCE LAB

Sockdolager Brewing Company – 833 South 1st Street

Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Fall Fashion Affair

Eighteen78 Boutique – 401-A Pine Street

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

GRAND OPENING – Peacock Patio Bar

Peacock Patio Bar – 536 Hickory Street

11:00 a.m. to midnight

Thursday, September 22

Thursday Night at the Farm

Grapevine Farms – 2826 West Lake Road

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Friday, September 23

Fall Opening Day 2022

Denton Valley Farms – 8750 CR 224 (Clyde)

Beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Movie in the Park Date Night

Hosted by: Abilene Party Makers and Inflatables

10 spots available, $100 per couple

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

It’s Only a Play

Paramount Abilene – 352 Cypress Street

7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 24

Harry Potter Candle Making Workshop

Abilene Candle Company – 806 C South 2nd Street

11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Abilene Beer Summit

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Abilene Pride

The Festival Gardens – East South 11th Street & Loop 322

2:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Official After Party – Abilene Beer Summit 2022

Sockdolager Brewing Company – 833 South 1st Street

6:00 to 11:45 p.m.

It’s Only a Play

Paramount Abilene – 352 Cypress Street

7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 29

EXTREME Pumpkin Carving at the NCCIL

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) – 102 Cedar Street

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday Night at the Farm

Grapevine Farms – 2826 West Lake Road

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Friday, September 30

Night Hike

Lake Brownwood State Park – 200 Park Road 15

7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Hocus Pocus 2 Watch Party

SUP Abilene – 9 Cherokee Circle

Beginning at 7:30 p.m.

October events

Saturday, October 1

SHACK OKTOBERFEST/7th ANNIVERSARY PARTY

Jay’s BBQ Shack – 602 South 11th Street

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Hocus Pocus Candle Making Event

Abilene Candle Co. – 806c South 2nd Street

11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Retro Flix: “Tremors”

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

2:30 to 4:10 p.m.

Opening night

House of Horrors – 120 West 3rd Street, Baird

7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Tuesday, October 4

St. John’s Blessing of the Animals

St. John’s Episcopal School – 1600 Sherman Drive

Beginning at 8:10 a.m.

Wednesday, October 5

Pop-up Pumpkin Patch at Future Fortune & Co. General Store

Future site of Fortune & Co. General Store – 421 Spring Creek Road

5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 7

Super Storytime: All About Pumpkins (Families)

Abilene Public Library, Main Branch – 202 Cedar Street

11:00 to 11:45 a.m.

Blankets & Bottles

SoDA Warehouse – 806 South 2nd Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

FALL FAIRE

The People’s Plaza – 1290 South Willis Street

Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 8

Business Mercado

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 9

Ready Set Glow 5k

The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Monday, October 10

Night of Remembrance

Pregnancy Resources of Abilene – 2110 North Willis Street

Beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 11

Hispanic Heritage Month Community Open House

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at Abilene – 1674 Pine Street

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Fall Concert

Paramount Abilene – 352 Cypress Street

Beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 13

ACU Homecoming 2022

Abilene Christian University – 1600 Campus Court

3:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday

HSU Homecoming

Hardin-Simmons University – 2200 Hickory Street

Beginning at 5:00 p.m.

A Magical Halloween Downtown Abilene Art Walk

Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street

5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Friday, October 14

WE HAVE THE MUMS IF YOU HAVE THE PUMPKINS

Kountry Greenhouse – 3183 Curry Lane

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Super Storytime: Spooky Season (Families)

Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

11:00 to 11:45 a.m.

ACU Homecoming 2022

Abilene Christian University – 1600 Campus Court

3:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday

HSU Homecoming

Hardin-Simmons University – 2200 Hickory Street

5:00 to 10:30 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 15

HSU Homecoming

Hardin-Simmons University – 2200 Hickory Street

Beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Mockingbird Movies: “The Ghost & Mr. Chicken” (All Ages)

Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch – 1326 North Mockingbird Lane

10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Boo at the Zoo – Day 1

Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Team Fall VS Team Halloween Candle Work Shop

Abilene Candle Co. – 806 c South 2nd Street

1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday Matinee: “Hocus Pocus” (All Ages)

Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

2:30 to 4:00 p.m.

Retro Flix: “Poltergeist” (Ages 13+)

Abilene Public Library, Main Branch – 202 Cedar Street

2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

ACU Homecoming 2022

Abilene Christian University – 1600 Campus Court

3:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday

5th Annual Cornhole Tournament

Big Country Home Builders Association – 4398 Crawford Drive

3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Halloween Costume Party

Homer’s Bar and Music Venue – 4201 North 1st Street

9:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Sunday, October 16

HSU Homecoming

Hardin-Simmons University – 2200 Hickory Street

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

WE HAVE THE MUMS IF YOU HAVE THE PUMPKINS

Kountry Greenhouse – 3183 Curry Lane

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Stephanie Nadolny (voice actor for Dragon Ball & more) Meet & Greet

Retro World Arcade – 1109 Pine Street

1:00 to 6:00 p.m.

ACU Homecoming 2022

Abilene Christian University – 1600 Campus Court

3:00 p.m. Thursday to 6:00 p.m. Sunday

Thursday, October 20

Family Fun: Pumpkins! (Families)

Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

The Banishing — Murder Mystery Party

KAO Lounge – 137B Oak Street

Beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Haunted House

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Friday, October 21

McMurry Homecoming

McMurry University – 1400 Sayles Boulevard

9:00 a.m. Friday to 7:00 p.m. Saturday

Abilene Fall Festival

Alliance Auto Auction – 6657 US Highway 80 West

9:30 a.m. to noon

Creepy Poems & Short Stories (Teens Only)

Abilene Public Library, Main Branch – 202 Cedar Street

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

12th Armored Division Haunted House

12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – 1289 North 2nd Street

8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Haunted House

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 22

McMurry Homecoming

McMurry University – 1400 Sayles Boulevard

9:00 a.m. Friday to 7:00 p.m. Saturday

Abilene Goddess Festival

Rose Park – 2601 South 7th Street

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Boo at the Zoo – Day 2

Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

South STEAM: Boo Bubbles (Youth, All Ages)

Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Fall-themed Girls Night

Rose Recreation Center – 2601 South 7th Street

6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Boo Bash at the Swenson House

Swenson House – 1726 Swenson Street

7:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

12th Armored Division Haunted House

12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – 1289 North 2nd Street

8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Haunted House

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

11:00 p.m. Saturday to 1:00 a.m. Sunday

Sunday, October 23

Sunday, Fun Day! Pumpkin Decorating (All Ages)

Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, October 24

Pumpkin Decorating Contest (All Ages)

Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

All Day

Slightly Spooky Storytime (Families)

Abilene Public Library, Main Branch – 202 Cedar Street

4:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 25

Pumpkin Decorating Contest (All Ages)

Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

All Day

Teen Crafternoon: Ugly Monsters (Teens Only)

Abilene Public Library, Main Branch – 202 Cedar Street

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Movie & Escape Room Challenge: Killer 80’s (Ages 13+)

Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch – 1326 North Mockingbird Lane

6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26

Pumpkin Decorating Contest (All Ages)

Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

All Day

Thursday, October 27

Pumpkin Decorating Contest (All Ages)

Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

All Day

Costume Buddy Day

Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene – 2218 South 14th Street

11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos (Youth, All Ages)

Abilene Public Library, Main Branch – 202 Cedar Street

5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Trunk-r-Treat

Abilene Police Department – 4565 South 1st Street

Beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Haunted House

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Friday, October 28

Pumpkin Decorating Contest (All Ages)

Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

All Day

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice coffee event

Coffee catered by Espressoak

Silver Spring Health & Rehabilitation – 1690 North Treadaway Boulevard

6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Costume Parent’s Night Out

Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene – 2218 South 14th Street

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

12th Armored Division Haunted House

12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – 1289 North 2nd Street

8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Haunted House

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 29

Pumpkin Decorating Contest (All Ages)

Abilene Public Library, South Branch – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

All Day

Boo at the Zoo – Day 3

Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fall Fest

The Center for Transformational Development – 300 North Judge Ely Boulevard

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

Silver Spring Health & Rehabilitation – 1690 North Treadaway Boulevard

12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Trunk or Treat for Children with Disabilities

Aldersgate Abilene – South 18th Street & Sayles Boulevard

4:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

Aldersgate Abilene – South 18th Street & Sayles Boulevard

5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene – 2218 South 14th Street

5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Retro world Arcade’s Nightmare on Pine Street

Retro world Arcade – 1109 Pine Street

5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

3rd Annual Exceptional Families Trunk or Treat

Avenue E parking lot – Between East North 14th & 16th Streets

5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Fall Festival

GV Daniels Rec Center – 541 North 8th Street

6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Fright Night @ The Zone

The Zone Bar – 3112 South 27th Street

Beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Terrell-Bulls Cemetery & Nightmare Express

117 & 118 Spur Trail

7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

12th Armored Division Haunted House

12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – 1289 North 2nd Street

8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Heavy Halloween

Homer’s Bar and Music Venue – 4201 North 1st Street

Beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Haunted House

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 30

Boo at the Zoo – Day 4

Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Terrell-Bulls Cemetery & Nightmare Express

117 & 118 Spur Trail

7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Zombie hunt

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Haunted House

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Monday, October 31

Teen Night: The Ring: “Samara’s Return” (Teens Only)

Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch – 1326 North Mockingbird Lane

6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Haunted House

Play Faire Park – 2300 North 2nd Street

8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

November events

Tuesday, November 1

Dia De Los Muertos

North’s Funeral Home – 242 Orange Street

6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 19

Big Country Pumpkin Chase Marathon

Johnson Park at Lake Fort Phantom – 273 Johnson Road

Register in-person at 7:00 a.m.

Race begins at 8:00 a.m.

