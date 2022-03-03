HAMBY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Members of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce and the Taylor County Extension Agency presented the 2022 Agriculture Family of the Year award to Bryan and Kathy Caton of Hamby.

Bryan and Kathy met over 60 years ago at a friend’s church party. Bryan had just come back from serving in the Navy when he and two others walked into the building.

“I just couldn’t see anybody past him,” Kathy said.

Months later, Kathy and Bryan were married and are now approaching their 61st anniversary.

However, over those nearly 61 years, they have had their fair share of ups and downs.

Already farming as a family, their home, as well as their parents homes, were hit by a tornado. In 1980, their home’s roof was ripped off, and their equipment and barns were taken by the strong gusts of wind.

“It took everything we had around here, just about,” Bryan said.

The Catons weren’t about to give up, though. They began farming again and have now farmed more than 3,500 acres over four Big Country counties.

In one year, after having two kids and putting a loan on a new tractor, they were able to pay their debt off from one 40 bushel harvest.

The Catons are not farming anymore, but were paid a visit from members of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce and the Taylor County Extension Agency to present them their 2022 Agriculture Family of the Year award.

“We just go to work, go home, and go to work,” Kathy said. “It’s been fun, and it’s been neat because I never thought the Catons would have a treat like this.”

On top of receiving the plaque, the Catons were also visited by Represenative Jodey Arrington, who presented them with an American flag, as well as received a letter congratulating them from Senator Ted Cruz.