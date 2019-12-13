Hamlin beats Stratford to advance to state championship game, 56-23

The Hamlin Pied Pipers are headed to the state championship game for the first time in school history after dominating Stratford on Thursday night.

The Pipers built a 35-7 lead by halftime thanks to six interceptions by four different players. Austin Brown picked off three in the first half and added another in 4th quarter. Jackson Sepeda, Jevon Williams, and Cutter Martin each intercepted one pass. Hamlin finished the night with seven interceptions.

The offense made those turnovers pay off, too.

Braydin Warner ran for one touchdown and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Austin Lozano before halftime. Warner added another touchdown run in the 3rd quarter.

Jevon Williams and Jackson Sepeda each found the end zone a pair of times.

The victory is some revenge from earlier in the season when Stratford beat Hamlin, 39-6.

The Pied Pipers plays for the state title on Thursday, December 19, at AT&T Stadium at 11 a.m. in Arlington.

They are going to play the winner Friday’s Mart vs. Falls City.