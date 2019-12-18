Hamlin football team gets sendoff to state championship game

HAMLIN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Football in December continues for the Hamlin Pied Pipers, who got a large sendoff to Thursday’s state championship game.
The team, cheerleaders, band and supporters boarded buses and headed to their first state playoff appearance.
The big sendoff included plenty of fans, life-long residents, and parents.
The Pied Pipers face the Mart Panthers in the Class 2A Division Playoffs Thursday at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
