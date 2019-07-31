Hamlin Hospital District president pens final goodbye

HAMLIN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The president of Hamlin Hospital District has penned a final goodbye to the community before closing for good.

Patricia Barnett, president of the Hamlin Hospital Board of Directors, sent the following letter out Wednesday afternoon:

With a heavy heart, I am writing this to you, the citizens of Hamlin Hospital District. Today marks the end of an era of healthcare for us. Our beloved Hamlin Memorial Hospital will close its doors tonight at midnight.

As I walked through the halls of our hospital for the last time today, so many memories flooded through my mind. I can say with all certainty that we did our job well, with love, dedication and pride for the patients that graced our doorways.

I will be forever grateful to you, the citizens of Hamlin Hospital District for the love and support you have shown us during this most difficult time. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart for your continued support as we step into this new phase of healthcare.

When the last light is dimmed, the last door is locked, I pray that we will all join our hands and hearts in thanksgiving for the many years our hospital has faithfully served us all.

Matthew 25:23 – Well done, good and faithful servant…….

In closing, I would like everyone to know that Hamlin Medical Clinic, EMS Service and staff will continue to support the community’s health care needs and the hospital business office will remain open.

In sincere gratitude,

Patrica Barnett, President

Hamlin Hospital District Board of Directors