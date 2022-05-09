ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Another fatal car wreck happened on I-20 Monday afternoon, marking it the 10th life lost in Abilene over the past two weeks- nine traffic incidents.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) confirmed to KTAB/KRBC that all three lives involved were lost in a wreck involving one person driving an 18-wheeler and two people in a pickup truck. It happened just after 4:00 p.m., near the exit for East Stamford Street off I-20.

Originally reporting two lives lost and one in critical condition, KTAB/KRBC confirmed with APD that the one person who was taken to a nearby hospital died shortly after. Identities have not been released.

Police have blocked eastbound traffic on the interstate while clean up efforts continue.

This is an ongoing investigation. KTAB/KRBC will update as new information becomes available.