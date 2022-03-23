ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) is fighting a fire at a home in north Abilene Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the house fire in the 800 block of Cedar Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy smoke was visible from several blocks away from the home as firefighters arrived at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene tell BigCountryHomepage.com that after checking on the residents, no one was injured in the blaze.

It is currently unknown how the fire started or how much damage is estimated.

This is a developing story. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.