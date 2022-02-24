ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Law enforcement officials have blocked off the parking lot at Walmart after the store was evacuated Thursday afternoon.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to the call at Walmart on Highway 351 in north Abilene just after 2:30 Thursday.

Police say Walmart was evacuated and the parking lot sealed off after store officials received a bomb threat.

Officers at the scene tell BigCountryHomepage.com that the bomb squad is not being called to assist because they believe the threat is not credible.

This is a developing story. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.