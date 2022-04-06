ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Crews are battling a fire at a home in south Abilene Wednesday night.

The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to the call just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Tanglewood Road in south Abilene.

Several AFD units arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home’s garage.

The occupants were home at the time of the fire, but were able to get out safely, according to officials at the scene.

It is currently unknown how the fire started or how much damage it has caused, as crews are still currently working to extinguish it.

