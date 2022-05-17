ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire crews with the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) are currently battling a house fire with heavy smoke in Abilene’s North College area.

AFD is battling the house fire in the 2700 block of Pine Street. Crews were called out around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Police blocked off traffic on Pine Street, between Foster Lane and Lowden Street. You are strongly advised to stay away from the area.

The Abilene Fire Department issued a Red Flag Warning from noon until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a working fire, the main fire was put out and clean up is underway. KTAB/KRBC will update this article as new information becomes available.