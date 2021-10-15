HAPPENING NOW: SWAT team surrounds south Abilene home, tries to coax shooting suspect outside

LIVE UPDATE: Abilene police SWAT team members are preparing to enter a home on the 600 block of Sycamore Street. Shooting suspect could be barricaded inside. Watch live in the video attached above.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – SWAT team members have a home in south Abilene surrounded after a shooting suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside.

The home, located near the intersection of S. 6th Street and Sycamore Street, has been surrounded since before 10:00 a.m. Friday morning, and SWAT team members arrived to provide assistance at 11:00 a.m. Streets in a one mile radius in the surrounding neighborhood are blocked to traffic.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC someone was shot on the 600 block of Sycamore Street around 9:30 a.m. then the suspect ran into the home that’s currently surrounded. The victim of the shooting is hospitalized in unknown condition.

Officers are using a megaphone to communicate with someone inside the home, saying they have a warrant for their arrest and asking them to come outside.

At least 6 rounds of tear gas has also been deployed into the residence.

It appears officers were able to make contact with someone inside the home around 1:50 p.m. They were heard talking to the suspect over the bullhorn, asking them to come back to the door.

SWAT team members are also reminding the suspect that they are not leaving without him.

Neighbors standing by watching the scene told KTAB and KRBC they don’t really know anything about the person who lives in the house but at least one witness heard several gunshots at the residence Thursday night.

No further information, including the possible identities or ages of the suspect and victim involved, has been released.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for additional information on this breaking news situation.