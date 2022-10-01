ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bomb squad will be checking a suspicious package donated to Abilene Goodwill around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Goodwill off of Pine Street in Abilene received a “suspicious device” with wire wrapped around and a cylinder on the box, according to an Abilene Police Officer. The employee who found this package called the Abilene Police Department (APD).

APD sent out bomb techs to check out the situation. The police officer told KTAB/KRBC that these situations tend to be accidental and not hazardous, but came to check it out in an abundance of caution.

As of now, it is a being called a suspicious device and has not been declared a bomb or hazardous. Officers say it looks to be something homemade.

This post will be updated as we receive more information.