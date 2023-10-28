BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brownwood Police Department is currently investigating a threat at Walmart.

According to Brownwoodnews.com, the following statement was released just before 10:00 p.m. by the Brownwood Police Department:

“We received a 911 call about half an hour ago of someone threatening violence at Walmart. Officer Weaver responded and we’ve met with employees and we’re now just going through the building to make sure everything is safe. We’re keeping it closed until we know everyone is all right.”

As per a Home Depot employee nearby, the police have advised the Home Depot store to remain in lockdown. Additionally, a viewer informed KTAB/KRBC that Walmart has been evacuated.

BigCountryHomepage contacted the police for further comment but was told they could not provide information at this time. We will update as soon as more details become available.