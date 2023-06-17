BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vacant house in Buffalo Gap caught on fire Saturday afternoon on June 17.

Around 12:56 p.m., crews responded to the 900 block of County Road 151. According to preliminary investigation, the owner was burning a brush pile when an ember hit the roof of the house, causing it to catch on fire.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and crews worked quickly to put out the flames. Taylor County Sheriff’s, Buffalo Gap Fire Department, Taylor County EMS, Jim Ned and View Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the incident.