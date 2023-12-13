ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There has been a collision involving two vehicles on I-20, causing a traffic jam in the eastbound lane in northwest Abilene.

Officials on the scene reported that the SUV attempted to merge onto the interstate but failed to yield. As a result, the SUV collided with the semi-truck, causing it to jackknife.

As of 5:10 p.m., traffic is still congested as crews work to clear the area.

Two people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. BigCountyHomepage will update if additional information is provided.