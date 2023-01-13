ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles have crashed into each other around 4:30 p.m. January 13.

The crash happened at the intersection of Rebecca Lane and Buffalo Gap Road. A car was turning onto Rebecca Lane and was T-boned by a truck heading south. The car had three occupants, two of which were extracted and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was rerouted away from the southbound lane on Buffalo Gap Road and the lane leading to Buffalo Gap from Rebecca Lane.

BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.