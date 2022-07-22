A truck crashed into the side of an Abilene home then fled Friday morning.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver fled the scene after crashing into a north Abilene home Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Wilshire Drive and Glendale Drive around 12:00 p.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a man driving a maroon F250, possibly from around 2005, crashed into the home then drove away.

Only two dogs were home at the time of the crash and no injuries have been reported.







One corner of the home sustained heavy damage following the crash. Pictures show a massive hole in the building where the truck hit, and bricks and other debris is scattered across the yard.