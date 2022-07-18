ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second alarm grass fire is burning the far south area of Abilene, threatening multiple structures.

This fire is happening in the 1500 block of Saddle Lakes Drive in Abilene. It began around 3:00 p.m. and the Abilene Police Department has requested assistance from nearby fire agencies.

While multiple structures are being threatened, as of about 3:30 p.m., none have been hit by flames.

This is an ongoing story. KTAB/KRBC will update this article as new information becomes available.