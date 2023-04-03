TRENT, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire crews began battling a large grassfire south of Trent Monday afternoon. Texas A&M Forest Service dubbed this blaze the “Valley Fire” about an hour after it began.

5:30 p.m. update: 100 acres, 0% contained.

Large plumes of smoke were visible starting around 4:00 p.m., all the way from Trent schools.

Take a look at these photos and videos submitted by a KTAB viewer:

In a Facebook post around 4:15 p.m., Tye Fire Department (TFD) announced that crews from Nolan County were fighting the fire near the dividing line for Taylor and Nolan counties. Since then, Volunteer Fire Departments from Trent, Mulberry, Canyon, and Merkel have all come on to assist.

TFD said two trucks and four firefighters are on the scene, but crews have had difficulty getting through traffic.

Trent VFD submitted these photos as its crew battled the blaze:

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the following services were also in attendance: Lake Sweetwater, Trent, and Nolan County VFDs, as well as the Texas Forest Service, Taylor County Precincts 1 and 2, and Nolan County Sheriffs Office.

Texas A&M Forest Service told KTAB/KRBC the Valley Fire is estimated to be about 100 acres in size and is at 0% containment.

Members of the forest service also said they are working on an air attack, not air suppression. There are three homes in the area that are being threatened by the Valley Fire.

