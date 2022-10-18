The old St. Ann’s Hospital in Abilene is burning for the 2nd time this month.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire has once again engulfed the old St. Ann’s hospital in Abilene Tuesday morning.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen billowing from what remained of the building at N 13th Street and Cedar Street.

The fire began sometime before 8:00 a.m. and firefighting efforts have caused this entire block of Cedar Street to close. It’s unknown if anyone was inside but there doesn’t seem to be any injuries.

Currently, the front part of the building closest to Cedar Street is burning, but the night of October 6, the back of St. Ann’s was destroyed in a large fire much like this one.

Investigators have not released a suspected cause for either fire at this time.

