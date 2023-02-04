ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire broke out in south Abilene in the 3300 block of Gays Way.

According to witnesses, the fire began around 10:30 p.m. February 4. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming out of a garage attached to a house and made an active attack.

Crews were able to contain the fire to just the garage and save a dog that was inside at the time of fire. The family was in the house at the time, but were able to evacuate.

BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.