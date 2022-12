TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire was burning in south Taylor County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire ignited off Belle Plains Road and CR 127 around 2:00 p.m.

No homes were threatened by the fire, and as of 2:45 p.m., crews were mopping up what was left of the blaze, making quick work containing the scene. No injuries have been reported.

