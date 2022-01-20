HAPPENING NOW: Grass fire burns just outside Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire fighters from multiple departments are battling a grass fire just outside Abilene.
The fire is burning off Hwy 351 near CR 521. A KTAB and KRBC crew on scene says parts of the fire seem under control, but it is spreading toward city limits.
Right now, fire fighters are working to protect a home that’s threatened by the spreading flames.
Hamby, Hawley, Baird, and Clyde are among the departments called to assist.
