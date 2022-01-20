HAPPENING NOW: Grass fire burns just outside Abilene

News
Posted: / Updated:

Grass fire burning off Hwy 351 near Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire fighters from multiple departments are battling a grass fire just outside Abilene.

The fire is burning off Hwy 351 near CR 521. A KTAB and KRBC crew on scene says parts of the fire seem under control, but it is spreading toward city limits.

Right now, fire fighters are working to protect a home that’s threatened by the spreading flames.

Hamby, Hawley, Baird, and Clyde are among the departments called to assist.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article once additional information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration