ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire has been spotted on Dyess Air Force Base Sunday afternoon.

Dyess crews and the Abilene Fire Department responded to the area of Maryland Street and Wahington Street for a grass fire.

A nearby resident told KTAB/KRBC that when the fire began, she saw it growing and could hear it spreading. At this time, the fire is mostly out, and crews are monitoring the area. No structures are reported to be affected at this time.

Courtesy of Jami Mayeux

The size of the fire is currently unknown. BigCountryHomepage will update if additional information is provided.