TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two fires have started in Tye, one on the north side and one on the south side.

A house in the area of Scott Street and Flamingo Drive caught on fire Thursday afternoon. The residents were home at the time of the fire but were able to evacuate without injury.

One resident shared that while the fire may not have fully engulfed the house, it’s unlikely that they will be able to salvage anything. Officials suspect the fire originated on the back porch, but its cause remains unknown.

On the north side, a grass fire on Market Street began due to downed power lines. The Tye Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene waiting for the power company to arrive.

Officials stated that the fire, which may have been caused by the Tuesday night storm that knocked down trees and power lines, doesn’t pose a threat to any structures at this time.