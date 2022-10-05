ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a house fire in in the Sayles area of Abilene Wednesday afternoon, as large plumes of smoke were visible even from the far south side of town.

The fire began in the 400 block of Meander Street Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Details, at this time, are unclear as to what caused the fire, but AFD is investigating.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that nobody was injured in this house fire. The blaze did not spread to neighboring houses, but a backyard shed a few houses down did also catch fire.

AFD crews are still fighting and containing smoke. All are advised to stay away from the area.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article as new information becomes available.