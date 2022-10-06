ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large house fire is burning in north Abilene Thursday night.

8:30 p.m. Update: The building has been identified as St. Ann’s Hospital located at 1350 Cypress Street. There is a structure nearby the Hospital that is also on fire.

The Abilene Fire Department has been called out to a house fire near Cypress Street and Cedar Street.

Around 7:39 p.m. a witness on the scene said there are many fire engines and ladder trucks on scene and the fire has spread into the trees.

