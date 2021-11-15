HAPPENING NOW: Plane crashes near Abilene Regional Airport

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – First responders are at the scene of a plane crash near the Abilene Regional Airport.

The crash happened on the southwest side of the airport off Industrial Blvd and Oldham Lane just before 12:00 p.m.

Two occupants were inside the small plane when it crashed, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. No fatalities have been reported, and the occupants were taken to the hospital, but it’s unknown if they are injured or how severely.

Emergency crews searched for the crash for nearly 30 minutes after air traffic control confirmed the plane went down, then smoke was spotted in the area.

