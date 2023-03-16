ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eight Abilene Police Department units are on the scene where someone heard a single gunshot.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police responded to a disturbance at Shirts and Skins/Longbranch on North 6th Street. According to a person nearby, a bartender inside the bar texted them and said a woman shot at someone.

Officials told KTAB/KRBC that there was an altercation among three to four people. It began in the bar and then moved outside where a woman pulled a gun and shot at another person. No one was shot and the woman is now in custody.

