RANGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A shop in Ranger caught on fire Sunday evening.

Around 7:00 p.m. on April 16, crews responded to a resale shop fully engulfed in fire at 205 North Austin Street. Olden, Ranger and Eastland fire departments responded to the scene and as of 10:30 p.m., Ranger fire crews are still on scene, according to Fire Chief Darrell Fox.

Courtesy of Ranger FD and Fire Chief Darrell Fox

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time and BigCountryHomepage will update if additional information is released.