ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash in south Abilene stopped traffic in the northbound lane on Sayles Boulevard.

A one-vehicle crash occurred in the 900 block of Sayles Boulevard Thursday evening. One person was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries and officials said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Traffic on Sayles Boulevard was diverted to South 10th Street and the cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.