TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sparkling Fallen Fire rekindled in Tye overnight Monday into Tuesday, and is threatening nearby structures with possible evacuations underway.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that fire and volunteer fire departments from Tye, Merkel and View are on scene fighting the rekindle. Aircrafts were also seen dropping fire retardant on the blaze Tuesday evening.

The Sparkling Fallen Fire first began around 9:45 on Independence Day Monday night along Spinks Road in Tye, and was extinguished shortly after. Unfortunately, it rekindled around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

According to Tye Fire Chief Shawn Hicks, the fire was caused by part of a stray firework catching the grass on fire- spreading quickly.

The Texas A&M Forest Service Incident System reported that the fire was 40% contained and 26 acres in size as of 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE AT 5:30 P.M.: The fire was reported to be 60% contained and 26 acres in size.

Taylor County was under a no aerial firework order, as of June 7.

The Sparkling Fallen Fire began seven weeks after the Mesquite Heat Fire began, also happening in Taylor County.