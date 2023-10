ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire has broke out in the area of the 600 block of Butternut Street Sunday morning.

According to a reporter on the scene, the fire broke out about 11:30 a.m. and several units from Abilene Fire Department and the Abilene Police Department are working to extinguish the flames.

BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.