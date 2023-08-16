ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a three-vehicle wreck near Cooper High School.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon on Sayles Boulevard near Cooper High School. According to a preliminary investigation, the accident was caused by the driver of a blue truck.

Northbound traffic on Sayles was closed, and southbound traffic was moved to one lane.

No other injuries were reported. BigCountryHomepage will update if additional information is released.