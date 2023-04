CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A tractor-trailer fell onto its side in Cisco Wednesday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., a tractor-trailer skidded off of I-20 onto a frontage road near Avenue K according to witnesses.

Officials on the scene reported that the two occupants did not sustain injuries and this made the fourth accident in a 30-minute time span. They told KTAB/KRBC these most likely occurred due to the weather.

BigCountryHomepage will update if more information is released.