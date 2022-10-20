HAPPENING NOW: Train and Car collide outside of Merkel

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A train and car collided outside of Merkel Thursday evening.

UPDATE 9:51 p.m. – The train was traveling west on tracks and a women was driving a car when the collision occurred. No injuries are reported. The access road is still open and County Road 329 is closed at the road crossing. It is currently unknown if any citations have been given.

UPDATE 9:47p.m. – Trent Fire Department talked to KTAB/KRBC and said that one person was involved and was not injured. Taylor County Sheriffs Office and Department of Public Safety are also on scene at this time.

A car has collided with a train near County Road 349 and I-20 access road (South). At 9:40 p.m. first responders are still on scene.

The condition of those involved remain unknown at this time.

BigCountryHomepage will update as information becomes available.